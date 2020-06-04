Peter D. Gormley, 31, of Hammond, was charged by state police Saturday, with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop on ROute 37 in Oswegatchie. Police allege Mr. Gormley was found in possession of a quantity of concentrated cannabis as well as smoking devices. Closing his vehicle windows before ultimately exiting the vehicle, Mr. Gormley was bitten on both arms by a state police canine. He was then taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, where he was treated for bite wounds and later released.
Leo T. Compo Jr., 55, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Tuesday, with public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, after officers responded to a reported incident at a residence on Sport Club Road in Lisbon. Leo Compo’s son, Jordan L. Compo, 31, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police allege Jordan Compo threatened a victim with a baseball bat and used the bat to smash the windows of the victim’s cars. Police further allege Leo Compo displayed his genitals, all in the presence of the victim’s two children. Both were released under probation supervision.
Allen S. Oatman, 47, of Edwards, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday, with second-degree menacing following an investigation into a report that Mr. Oatman “brandished a pump action shotgun and threatened the life of another.” A no contact order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.