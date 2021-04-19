DEKALB — Michael Andreev Jr., 21, of Jordanville, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and failure to keep right, following a traffic stop on Route 11 in the town of DeKalb,
A breath sample indicated his BAC was 0.12%, according to police.
Aaron R. Johnson, 31, of Hermon, was charged by state police Friday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, in the town of Oswegatchie.
Timothy J. LaLonde, 43, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with petit larceny, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, all misdemeanors, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, in Ogdensburg.
Jeremiah S. Cota, 42, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Bryan C. Derushia, 44, of North Lawrence, was charged by state police Saturday with false personation, a misdemeanor, in the town of Stockholm.
Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police early Monday morning with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, false inspection certificate and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Bobby J. LaFave, 47, of Canton, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a harassment complaint on Tate Street.
