POTSDAM — Zachary D. Linsky, 28, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with second-degree burglary, aggravated family offense, third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, and second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into a Thursday report of a burglary at a Potsdam residence.
Mr. Linsky was previously charged by state police in January with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary and aggravated family offense related to a Dec. 27 incident in Norfolk.
Stephen W. Smutz, 27, of Stockholm, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic incident.
Police allege Mr. Smutz forced entry into a residence, assaulted a resident with a knife, damaged property and left the scene.
He was located and taken into custody, then virtually arraigned on the charges, and on an outstanding arrest warrant for third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Police said Mr. Smutz was released on his own recognizance on the arrest warrant charges and released under probation supervision for the domestic incident charges. Orders of protection were issued for three people.
Atasha A. Ashley, no age provided, of Massena, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a property damage crash on Route 345 in Potsdam.
Scott L. Briggs, 52, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Friday with promoting a sexual performance of a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child following an investigation and the execution of a search warrant by the state Computer Crime Unit, with assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
He was issued appearance tickets for Gouverneur Town Court on the charges, but remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, due to a parole violation.
Amber I. Smith, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Saturday on a bench warrant from Canton Town Court for allegedly failing to appear for arraignment on a petit larceny charge, according to city police.
Larissa M. Carlin, 30, of Moira, was charged by state police Friday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors, in Canton.
Dallas M. St. Denis, 27, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with an April 10 incident.
George D. Condon, 43, of Massena, was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI per se in Norfolk.
Michael D. Kane, 67, of Sackets Harbor, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% in DeKalb.
An unidentified 18-year-old male, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Edwards.
Konwanietaw Boots, 28, of Akwesasne, Ontario, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI and aggravated DWI per se.
Jessica J. Kerr, 40, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny in connection with a shoplifting complaint in Oswegatchie.
