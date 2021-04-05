POTSDAM — Mantrell K. Williams, 28, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies March 31 with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, following an investigation into a reported domestic incident.
Police allege Mr. Williams damaged a bedroom door and made physical contact with a person protected by a court order of protection, all in the presence of a child.
He is further alleged to have taken the victim’s phone away, preventing them from calling 911.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $5,000 cash bail.
Rodney A. Johnson, 56, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police March 31 with one count each of possession of a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child.
Police allege he was in possession of a digital image depicting a sexual performance by a child. He was released on appearance tickets for Ogdensburg City Court.
Dillon M. Latray, 22, of Massena and currently an inmate in county jail, was charged by state police Friday with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, in connection with an Oct. 12 burglary report in Norfolk.
He was previously arrested and held on first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary charges. He was remanded to jail on the additional felony burglary charge.
Steven M. Canino, 20, of Holbrook, was charged by state police Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors, in Canton.
Shayne A. Austin, 28, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Friday with third-degree burglary, a felony, on a City Court arrest warrant.
Hailey Gardner, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Friday with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, on a City Court arrest warrant.
Tyrone D. Barge, 45, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, following a report of a domestic incident. He was remanded to county jail without bail.
Trevor M. Jameson, 26, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt following a report of a domestic incident. He was remanded to county jail on $2,000 cash bail.
