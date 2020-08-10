Jacquelyn R. Todd, 42, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Saturday with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies, in connection with an incident reported Feb. 27. Following an investigation, police allege Ms. Todd stole more than $1,800 from Blevins Ford and falsified records while she was employed as a bookkeeper at the Gouverneur Ford dealership.
She was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on appearance tickets.
Justin M. French, 32, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Thursday with first-degree offering a false sworn statement, petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem from an alleged burglary-in-progress reported at about 1:35 a.m. at a residence on Buckton Road in Stockholm.
Janice R. Brothers, 27, Frederick L. Jandreau Jr., 28, and Michelle L. French, 50, occupants of the Buckton Road residence, were each charged with felony offering a false sworn statement, in which they described confronting a suspect who fled the scene through a bedroom window. Police said they determined the four individuals made up the story about the alleged burglary.
Mr. French was additionally charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection by having contact with one of the parties involved.
Trever A. Pratt, 40, of Pulaski, was charged by state police Sunday with felony driving while intoxicated for having a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle involving alcohol, three counts of felony aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle and misdemeanor using a vehicle without a mandatory ignition interlock device. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 2:14 p.m. on Seveys Corner in Colton.
Eric J. MacPherson, 32, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 percent. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 8:07 p.m. on Fregoe Road in Massena.
