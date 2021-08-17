CANTON — Elizabeth L. Daniels, 36, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband, all felonies, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into suspected contraband at the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton.
Police allege Ms. Daniels was in possession of suboxone, an FDA Schedule III Controlled Substance, attempting to introduce it into the jail during a visit on July 26.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, according to police.
Gavin W. McCarthy, 27, of Potsdam, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation following a traffic stop on Tracy Road in the town of Lisbon.
Police allege Mr. McCarthy was in possession of methamphetamine.
Kevin C. Guilbert, 39, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle involving alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, in connection with an Aug. 10 personal injury crash in the city.
Geoffrey J. Jacobs, 46, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Friday with driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of 0.08%, all misdemeanors, in the town of Massena.
