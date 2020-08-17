Patrick R. Eastwood, 42, of Massena, and Dylan P. Mumford-Turner, 21, of Arizona, were arrested by state police Sunday following a traffic stop at about 11:17 p.m. on Tucker Road in Pierrepont.
Eastwood was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Mumford-Turner was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation for having a suspended license.
William G. Gagnon, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court-mandated order of protection.
Megan L. Jones, 35, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Sunday with two counts of third-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree forgery in connection to an incident reported Feb. 25.
Isaac P. Cole, 21, of Long Sault, Ontario, and Brooklynn M. Oakes-Benedict, 20, of Akwesasne, were charged by state police Saturday with one count each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a stop at about 4:37 p.m. on the Seaway International Bridge in Massena.
Katherine A. Halliday, 37, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with petit larceny in connection to an incident reported Aug. 10. Police allege Halliday stole several items from a Market Street business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.