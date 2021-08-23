POTSDAM — Steven Chase, 62, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% on Market Street.
Gage A. Fiacco, 21, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with DWI, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation following a traffic stop on Route 56 in the town of Potsdam.
Mr. Fiacco’s BAC was determined to be 0.19%, according to police.
Aziza A. Provost, 36, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% following a property damage crash in the town of Norfolk.
Bernard W. Huntley, 49, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, false inspection certificate and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the town of Oswegatchie.
Billie-Jo L. Knapton, 21, of Canton, was charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the town of Canton.
