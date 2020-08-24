Jerry R. Lewis, 40, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Friday with felony driving while intoxicated for having a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, felony aggravated DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 10:05 p.m. in Fowler.
Evan M. Lewis, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with felony assault, with intent to cause physical injury using a weapon. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 15.
Natalie G. Plunkett, 33, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Saturday with petit larceny.
Dominic Smith, 26, of Watertown, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 percent, both misdemeanors.
Andrew J. Jacobs, 26, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
LauraAnn I. Seabury, 33, of Elmhurst, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Travis M. Chase, 30, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Saturday with petit larceny in connection to an incident reported Aug. 13.
Anthony Casey, 51, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 8:26 p.m. in Potsdam.
Tiffany J. David, 28, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
