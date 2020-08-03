Jordan R. Mayette, 29, and James R. Mayette, 27, both of Norwood, were each charged by Potsdam police Thursday with criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine.
After being alerted to “suspicious activity” by a local business, Drug Task Force investigators stopped a vehicle on Route 56. The vehicle, occupied by the two men, was searched and police allege the pair was in possession of multiple components used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, including pseudoephedrine, lye, batteries and drain cleaner.
Jacob Guyette, 19, of Canton, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday afternoon with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.08 percent and speeding. Police allege Mr. Guyette was driving 52 mph in a 30-mph zone on Clarkson Avenue in Potsdam. Following a traffic stop, Mr. Guyette’s BAC was determined to be 0.11 percent.
James L. LaBarr, 27, of Bombay, was charged by state police Friday with first-offense DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 7:36 p.m. on Route 37 in Ogdensburg.
