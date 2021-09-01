COLTON — Kenneth A. Denny, 38, of Lisbon, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, following a traffic stop on Route 56 in the town of Colton.
Police said they initiated the stop after observing Mr. Denny exceeding the 55-mph speed limit and allege Mr. Denny was in possession of mini plastic bags containing cocaine.
Mr. Denny was arraigned by Colton Town Justice Dale P. Robar and remanded to county jail, Canton, without bail due to two previous felony convictions, according to police.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the state police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the county Drug Task Force.
Joshua D. Martin, 42, of Canton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Sunday with fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into an alleged July 26 drug offense at the county jail.
Police allege Mr. Martin tried to have contraband brought into the facility while he was incarcerated. He remains held at the jail on other charges.
Devon R. Hillman, 24, of Oswego, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt. He was released on an appearance ticket for Ogdensburg City Court.
Nicholas J. Green, 24, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with petit larceny on a City Court arrest warrant related to a larceny complaint.
Mason D. Stone, 20, of Stockholm, was charged by state police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, forcible touching and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, following an investigation into a complaint at a County Route 47 residence in the town of Stockholm from the night of Aug. 24.
Police allege he drove in circles in the yard of the residence, damaging the ground and a well when he struck the well with his vehicle. Police further allege he groped a woman at the scene. He was released on appearance tickets for Stockholm Town Court.
Lloyd L. Wyant, 44, of Red Hook, was charged by state police Saturday with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in the town of Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.