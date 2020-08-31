CANTON — Jebidiah M. Euto, 31, of Lawrence, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Aug. 25, with attempted unlawful eviction of a tenant, a misdemeanor under Real Property Actions and Proceedings Law. Police allege Mr. Euto intentionally shut off electricity and water services Aug. 24, in an attempt to evict a tenant on Peru Street in Lawrence.
Mathew J. Murdock, 37, of Heuvelton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Sunday with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child following a report of a domestic incident. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Scott E. Wright, 32, of Pyrites, was charged by state police Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection by having physical contact with a protected party.
David R. Woodward, 47, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
Jeffrey A. Augustine, 53, of Watertown, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 percent, following a traffic stop in Clifton.
Ka-Trina G. Stephenson, 29, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
