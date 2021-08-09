RUSSELL — Richard E. Towne, 84, of Russell, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, following a report of a man shooting a long gun at a moving vehicle on County Route 17 in Russell.
Police allege Mr. Towne pointed an unloaded air rifle toward a vehicle and fired the weapon into the air. An order of protection was issued in favor of the two people inside the vehicle.
Tyler S. Bates, no age provided, was charged by sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 2 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, following a traffic stop on Averill Street in the village of Gouverneur.
Amber L. Dashner, 27, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Saturday night with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in the town of Gouverneur.
Police allege Ms. Dashner damaged a mailbox at a neighboring residence, and resisted arrest when troopers responded to investigate. She is alleged to have scratched, punched and bit a trooper, causing face and arm lacerations.
Shawn M. Cole, 41, of Theresa, was charged by state police Friday night with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI in the town of Antwerp.
Jacob G. Ashley, 31, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police early Saturday morning with misdemeanor DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and suspended registration in the town of Gouverneur.
Corey D. Carney, 32, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Friday night with misdemeanor DWI in the town of Massena.
Amanda J. Frederick, 42, of Norfolk, was charged by state police early Sunday morning with misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in the town of Louisville.
Jeremiah S. Cota, 42, of Lisbon, was charged by state police early Monday morning with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, in Ogdensburg.
Karl Desalvia, 60, of Syracuse, was charged by state police Sunday afternoon with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, in the town of Clifton.
Michael D. Croney, 57, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Sunday night with misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in the town of Louisville.
