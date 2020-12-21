HERMON — Dylan R. Sharpstene, 24, of Russell, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt following an investigation into a reported verbal domestic incident in Hermon.
Police allege Mr. Sharpstene was involved in the incident with a person protected by an order of protection.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $2,500 cash bail.
Madison A. Tucker, 19, of Potsdam, was charged by state police early Monday morning with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
Zachary J. Finley, 32, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Saturday with felony driving while intoxicated, for having a previous conviction within the last 10 years, and felony aggravated DWI.
The charges stem from a stop at about 10:57 p.m. in Oswegatchie.
Melanie J. Campbell, 41, of Hermon, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
The charges stem from a stop at about 10:46 p.m. in DeKalb.
