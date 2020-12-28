CANTON — Regina A. Pribble, 29, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Dec. 18 with petit larceny following a report of a theft at Coakley’s Home and Hardware in Canton.
Police allege Ms. Pribble stole various items from the Route 68 store.
Samantha Tyo, 30, of Morristown, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem from an incident reported Friday.
Courtney E. Lashomb, 30, of Massena, was charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny and fourth-degree conspiracy. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 22.
