CANTON — Jerry A. Yerden, 33, of Ogdensburg and currently an inmate at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
Police allege Mr. Yerden violated a court order of protection by contacting a protected party on Sept. 15, while incarcerated in county jail. He was remanded to the facility on $200 cash bail, or $1,000 bond.
He is concurrently being held without bail on felony charges related to an alleged September kidnapping.
He was charged by sheriff’s deputies Sept. 5, with second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal contempt, criminal injection of a narcotic drug, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
Police allege Mr. Yerden held a victim at knife point for several hours, preventing them from leaving the residence. Police further allege Mr. Yerden injected a narcotic believed to be an opiate into the victim without the victim’s consent.
Nathan P. Toohey, 31, of Tupper Lake, was charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Edwards.
Robert A. Furnes, 67, of Brasher, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Furnes’ vehicle, a 2002 blue Mitsubishi Montero, at about 9:33 p.m. on Route 11C in Lawrence for failure to keep right. His BAC was determined to be 0.12%, according to police.
Police allege Mr. Furnes was in possession of a billy club.
Eva J. Garlach, 51, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense DWI, aggravated DWI and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Ms. Garlach’s vehicle at about 5 p.m. on Route 56 in Potsdam for no passenger-side headlight. Her BAC was determined to be 0.22%, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.