TUPPER LAKE — James L. Lasher, 41, of Tupper Lake, was charged by state police Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, aggravated family offense, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal contempt.
Police allege Mr. Lasher engaged in a dispute with a woman at a Route 30 residence, and when she attempted to call 911, he took the phone from her. Police further allege Mr. Lasher prevented the woman from leaving the residence and made threats to harm her.
Mr. Lasher, according to police, was in violation of an order of protection at the time of the incident. He was remanded to Franklin County jail, Malone, in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
Zachary H. Smith, 31, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with second degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection during a domestic incident.
Nathan A. Montondo, 38, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% in Norfolk.
An unidentified 13-year-old male, of Massena, was charged by state police Friday with third-degree criminal sexual act related to a Nov. 27 report of a sex offense.
