POTSDAM — Jesse D. Cali, 26, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal impersonation, obstruction of governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police allege Mr. Cali was involved in a domestic incident earlier in the week that left another man with face and neck injuries. It’s further alleged that when Mr. Cali was interviewed about the incident, he falsely identified himself to evade custody.
He was arraigned virtually and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
David J. Peabody, 39, of Russell, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to keep right and no seat belt following an investigation into a Dec. 27 personal injury crash on County Route 27 in Clare.
Police allege Mr. Peabody was under the influence of cocaine.
Adam T. Francis, 27, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police early Monday morning with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all elevated to felonies due to having a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.