OGDENSBURG — Gerald H. Bennett, 47, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and insufficient signal, an infraction.
The charges stem from a traffic stop shortly after 3 a.m. on Gates Street.
Scott W. Wright, 48, of West Stockholm, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday with driving while ability impaired by drugs and following too closely.
The charges stem from a two-vehicle crash at about 12:35 p.m. on Maple Street.
Terry A. Ostraski, 56, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%, both elevated to felonies due to a previous conviction in the last 10 years, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle involving alcohol, also a felony.
Scott G. Murphy, 39, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Oswegatchie.
