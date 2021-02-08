POTSDAM — Monique M. Smith, 44, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with driving while intoxicated, speed not reasonable and prudent and failure to keep right following a motor vehicle crash on Anderson Road in Potsdam.
Ms. Smith did not consent to a chemical test to determine her blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, according to police.
Raymond H. Jock, 30, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Sunday on a bench warrant for a probation violation and was also charged with second-degree criminal contempt and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $5,000 cash bail or $1,500 bond.
Adam M. Thompson, 42, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% and failure to keep right following a motor vehicle crash near New York Avenue and Spring Street in the city.
Morgan D. Bates, 28, of Canton, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with DWI, aggravated DWI, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and insufficient tail lamps following a traffic stop on Route 37.
Jade E. Lagoy, 21, of Massena, was charged by state police Friday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% following a traffic stop on County Route 53 in Brasher.
Her BAC was determined to 0.12%, according to police.
