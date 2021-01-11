OSWEGATCHIE — Quinton J. Lancto, 31, of Gouverneur, and Amber L. Gilmore, 28, Canton, were arrested by state police Sunday evening on drug charges following a traffic stop on Route 37.
Police said they stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche truck driven by Mr. Lancto, and allege the pair was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Mr. Lancto was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving while intoxicated, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Ms. Gilmore was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Corrine M. Blase, 25, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with driving while intoxicated, DWI with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, refusal to take a roadside breath screening test, unsafe moving from lane and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing a small amount of cocaine.
The charges stem from an investigation into a property damage crash on Route 310 in Canton. Based on a breath sample, according to police, Ms. Blase’s BAC was 0.12%.
Melody A. Rodriguez, 20, and Hannah J. Butler, 18, both of Potsdam, were each charged by Potsdam police last week with second-degree harassment for allegedly making physical contact with someone.
The charges stem from a report of a Dec. 19 altercation at a residence on Market Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.