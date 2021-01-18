WADDINGTON — Ashley M. Hyde, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with driving while intoxicated and DWI with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors, and aggravated DWI for having a child in the vehicle, a felony.
The charges stem from an investigation into a Friday crash on County Route 31 in Waddington. Ms. Hyde’s BAC was determined to be 0.15%, according to police.
Carl E. Slater Jr., 36, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment following a report of a domestic incident.
Police allege Mr. Slater had a physical altercation with a woman and prevented her from contacting emergency services.
Trista M. Stevens, 36, of Massena, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt following a report of a domestic incident.
