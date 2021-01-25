CANTON — Ryan E. Thomason, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on County Route 15 in Canton.
Police allege Mr. Thomason was traveling south in a Chevrolet Impala when they conducted the stop and found him in possession of an unspecified quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
He was arraigned virtually and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $500 cash bail.
Daniel B. Smithers, 38, of Fort Covington, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Ogdensburg.
An unidentified 17-year-old male, of DeKalb, was charged by state police Sunday with fourth-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing a debit card and using it to make a purchase at the Dollar General in Philadelphia. He was released on an appearance ticket for Jefferson County Probation.
Michael J. Morehouse, 49, and Trista M. Stevens, 36, both of Massena, were arrested by state police Sunday following a report of a domestic incident.
Mr. Morehouse was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and Ms. Stevens was charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection.
