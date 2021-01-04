NORFOLK — Zachary D. Linsky, 28, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary and aggravated family offense.
The charges stem from an investigation into a reported domestic incident Dec. 27, in Norfolk.
Mr. Linsky was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. A no contact order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Durek D. Rubertone, 42, of Colton, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The charges stem from domestic incidents on Dec. 24 and 26, when Mr. Rubertone allegedly menaced a victim with a gun and a knife. He was released under probation supervision.
Amy L. Gaumes, 51, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Thursday with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop at about 9:45 p.m. in Norfolk.
Nichole T. McLean, 33, of Morristown, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at about 8:32 p.m. in Oswegatchie.
Cody J. Gladle, 25, and Ian T. Martin, 23, both of Gouverneur, were each charged by state police Friday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Martin was charged with an additional possession count.
According to police records, the charges stem from a stolen property report at about 1:51 a.m. in Oswegatchie.
