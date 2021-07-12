CANTON — Corey J. Kellison, 36, of Massena and currently an inmate at St. Lawrence County jail in Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with aggravated criminal contempt in connection with an alleged order of protection violation from June 26.
Police allege Mr. Kellison sent letters to a protected party on an order of protection while incarcerated in county jail. He was remanded to jail, where he was already being held on $10,000 cash bail for a first-degree criminal contempt charge from earlier this year.
Natasha M. Petrie, 31, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations following a traffic stop on West Main Street in the village of Canton.
Police allege Ms. Petrie was in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine at the time of the stop. She was released on appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
Spencer A. Konitsiotis, 43, of Massena, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal trespass following a complaint from Johnson Towing and Auto Repair.
Mr. Konitsiotis allegedly unlawfully entered the secure lot of Johnson’s Towing, 6385 Route 11, Canton, and when approached, menaced employees with a screwdriver before leaving.
Police said they found Mr. Konitsiotis shortly after the incident in a nearby parking lot. He was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and released on appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
Dakota L. Navarre, 25, of Louisiana, was charged by state police Saturday in Potsdam with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
Tyler D. Finley, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the town of Oswegatchie.
Brandi D. Smith, 29, of Massena, and Terry A. LaMay, 30, of Brasher Falls, were arrested by state police Saturday following a personal injury crash in Massena.
Ms. Smith was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. LaMay was charged with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Joel P. Behm, 61, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI and aggravated DWI.
Derick J. Dawley, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the town of Oswegatchie.
David N. Colon, 62, of Rooseveltown, was charged by state police Sunday with acting in a manner injurious to a child following a report of a domestic incident in the town of Massena.
Jerrid Roland French, 32, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment following a report of a domestic incident on Harrington Court.
