OGDENSBURG — Taevon I. Charlton-Samuels, 24, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with first-degree burglary, a felony, in connection with a reported domestic incident on New York Avenue.
Police allege Mr. Charlton-Samuels unlawfully entered a residence and “displayed a machete.”
Andre M. Petrie, 20, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, in connection with a complaint involving an airsoft gun.
Police allege Mr. Petrie was on an ATV when he approached a person and pointed an assault rifle-style airsoft gun at them.
Michael B. Middlemiss, 32, and Alexis M. Fleming, 24, both of Madrid, were each charged by state police Friday with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and one count of possessing a controlled substance in a non-original container under state Public Health Law. Ms. Fleming was additionally charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a report of trespassing on County Route 14 in Madrid, where the pair was located. Police allege Ms. Fleming provided false information to officers about her identity, and further allege the pair was in possession of methamphetamine and pills.
They were remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, each on previous bench warrants from County Court.
Richard G. Adams, 61, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Friday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Route 37 in Ogdensburg.
Police allege Mr. Adams was driving under the influence of marijuana.
Judith A. Ellison, 30, of Oswegatchie, was charged by state police Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
The charges stem from a report of a domestic incident on McCormick Road in the town of Oswegatchie. Police allege Ms. Ellison slapped and punched a person and menaced them with a box cutter.
Aric P. Barney, 43, of North Lawrence, was charged by state police Friday with endangering the welfare of a vulnerable adult, a felony, in connection with a July 4 assault complaint in the town of Stockholm.
Matthew K. Baise, 48, of Massena, was charged by state police Friday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in connection with a July 7 larceny complaint in the town of Potsdam.
Kara L. McGregor, 31, of Richville, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies July 14 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, following a traffic stop on Phelps Road in the town of DeKalb.
Police allege Ms. McGregor, a passenger in the vehicle, was in possession of methamphetamine and digital scales.
Ryan M. Weir, 29, of Lisbon, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and several Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on County Route 14 in the town of Canton. Police allege Mr. Weir was in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydrocodone and more than one-eighth of an ounce of cocaine.
Rhonda K. Mitchell, 34, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, in connection with a trespassing complaint on Patterson Street. Ms. Mitchell was again arrested Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation, following an incident on Greene Street.
