Amy L. Heagle, 46, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Friday with petit larceny in connection with an incident reported on Pickle Street in Stockholm.
Christopher J. O’Connor, 44, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Saturday with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at lease 0.08 percent following a traffic stop in the town of Fine.
An unidentified 18-year-old man was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor sexual misconduct in connection with an incident reported Feb. 24.
Glen A. Perry, 51, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Friday with felony second-degree assault, injuring a person 65 years or older. The charge stems from an incident in Massena reported July 14.
John K. French, 52, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Sunday with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs following a traffic stop on Route 11C in Stockholm.
