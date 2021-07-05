MASSENA — Linda L. Rusaw, 54, of Massena, was charged by state police Sunday with prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage and unlawful dealing with a child involving alcohol, both misdemeanors.
The charge stems from an alleged Alcoholic Beverage Control Law violation in Massena.
Corey V. Thompson, no age provided, of Akwesasne, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop for alleged speeding on Route 11 in Canton.
Police allege Mr. Thompson, the vehicle’s passenger, tossed an item from the passenger side of the vehicle. The item, a small bag containing a white powder, was recovered and field-tested positive for cocaine, according to police.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court.
David S. Rixon, 58, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, in the town of Canton.
Kacey L. Mattison, 23, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt, both felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an early morning incident reported in the town of Stockholm.
