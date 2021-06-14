FOWLER — Aidon R. Clothier, 22, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Sunday with aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, and fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor, in connection with an alleged order of protection violation in the town of Fowler.
He is being held at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $10,000 cash bail.
Daniel M. Strong, 26, of Brier Hill, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, on two bench warrants.
Joshua D. Martin, 42, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband.
Police allege Mr. Martin was sent a letter addressed to him that contained 30 strips of Suboxone while he was being held at county jail on May 17.
Robert P. Forsythe, 37, currently an inmate in county jail, was charged by sheriff’s deputies June 8 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with a February 2020 burglary in the town of Oswegatchie.
He is set to return to Oswegatchie Town Court on the stolen property charge, but remains in jail on criminal possession of methamphetamine and revoked parole.
Harry A. Jerome, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Monday with second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly preventing an emergency call and fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly causing property damage valued at more than $250.
The charges stem from a domestic incident reported Sunday in the town of Hermon.
Robert J. LaRock, 37, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child following a report of a domestic incident.
