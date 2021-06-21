DEKALB — John C. Anson, 29, of Richville, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on County Route 14 in the town of DeKalb. Police allege Mr. Anson was in possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, an envelope containing oxycodone and various pills.
He was arraigned in Waddington Town Court and released to probation supervision with appearance tickets for DeKalb Town Court.
Christopher T. Dalton, 21, of Hermon, was charged by sheriff’s deputies June 11 with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, and vehicle and traffic violations.
Police allege Mr. Dalton failed to comply with a traffic stop on April 10 in the town of Canton and “fled the scene” at speeds exceeding 25 mph over the posted speed limit.
Mr. Dalton was later located, arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court and released on appearance tickets.
Michael R. Woods, 45, of North Lawrence, was charged by state police Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% following a personal injury crash in the town of Hopkinton.
Tasha L. Square, 35, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in Massena.
Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Sunday with third-degree burglary, a felony, and apprehended on five bench warrants for failing to appear in court and two arrest warrants related to petit larceny and possession of stolen property charges.
Mr. Dailey was held pending arraignment.
Douglas S. Foster, 64, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, following a larceny complaint on Lake Street.
He was arraigned in City Court, released on appearance tickets and issued a no contact order of protection.
