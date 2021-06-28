OGDENSBURG — Chase M. Farnsworth, 22, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, following an investigation on Park Street.
Jesse J. Johnson, 38, of Gouverneur, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, on a City Court warrant in connection to a stolen vehicle complaint.
Shawn M. Cullen, 32, of DePeyster, was charged by Ogdensburg police Saturday with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing and second-degree trespass, all misdemeanors, on City Court warrants stemming from a criminal mischief complaint.
Jason R. Perrault, 41, of Madrid, was charged by Ogdensburg police Sunday with driving while ability impaired and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, as well as traffic violations, following a crash on Patterson Street.
Jedidiah D. McRoberts, 25, of Canton, was charged by state police Friday with felony driving while intoxicated for having a DWI conviction in the last 10 years and felony operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%. The charges stem from a property damage crash in the town of Oswegatchie.
Thomas M. Fetcie, 58, Potsdam, was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor DWI and aggravated DWI in Hermon.
An unidentified 16-year-old male, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police early Saturday morning with misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% following a property damage crash in Gouverneur.
Sarah E. Sawatis Cunningham, 25, of Massena, was charged by state police early Saturday morning with misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Massena.
William W. Church, 39, of Edwards, was charged by state police Saturday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the town of Russell.
Trevor M. Jameson, 26, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief following an investigation into damage at the county jail in Canton.
Police allege Mr. Jameson, while he was incarcerated at the Commerce Lane facility on May 31, damaged a housing unit cell window. Mr. Jameson was also charged with the same offense last week, in connection to damage he allegedly caused at the jail in April.
