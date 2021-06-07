GOUVERNEUR — State police charged Jason A. Bouchey, 43, of Ogdensburg, with second-degree criminal contempt: disobeying a court order at 2:30 p.m. in the town of Gouverneur, stemming from an alleged order of protection violation at 9 p.m. April 20 from the town of Fowler. He was released on an appearance ticket.
State police charged Darrin O. Crump, 50, of Tupper Lake, with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury at 8:55 a.m. Saturday in the village of Massena, stemming from an incident reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday from the town of Stockholm. He was released on an appearance ticket.
State police reported Sunday that they had charged Robert C. Johnson, 35, of Russell, with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation: three suspension stemming from a report filed at 12:41 p.m. May 26 from the town of Edwards.
State police charged Matthew A. Larock, 34, of Gouverneur, with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the town of DeKalb. He was released on an appearance ticket.
State police charged Jonathan M. Istvan, 33, of Ogdensburg, with first-degree possession of dangerous contraband in prison at 10:23 a.m. Friday in the village of Canton. He was ordered held.
State police charged Jeshon Q. Benefield, 27, of Ogdensburg, with two counts of second-degree assault at 11:23 a.m. Friday in the village of Canton. He was ordered held.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Jebidiah M. Euto, of Brasher Falls, with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, as well as second-degree harassment following an investigation into an incident reported from the town of Lawrence.
He allegedly took the victim’s phone, preventing them from making a 911 phone call and damaged the phone. He also allegedly resisted arrest when deputies attempted to take him into custody. He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and released on his own recognizance, to reappear at a later date. A no-harassment order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Matthew W. Hopper, of DeKalb, with a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal contempt after investigating a report of an order of protection violation on Main Street in the village of Richville. He was arraigned and released to reappear at a later date.
Potsdam police charged Brandon J. Rockwell, 35, of Potsdam, with disorderly conduct: creating a hazardous condition and criminal mischief: intentionally damaging property at 10:10 p.m. Friday on Market Street. Police said he was charged after they responded to a local business for a report of disorderly male subject. He will answer the charges Wednesday in Potsdam Town Court.
Ogdensburg police charged Sky Taylor Mason, 23, of Ogdensburg, with criminal trespass at 8:05 a.m. Friday on West River Street. He will answer the charge June 22 in City Court.
Ogdensburg police arrested Dustin M. Dean, 34, of Ogdensburg, at 4:12 p.m. Friday on River Street on a bench warrant for violation of probation. He was released after posting $500 bail.
Ogdensburg police charged Karen E. Murray, 55, of Ogdensburg, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration at 5:23 p.m. Thursday following an investigation into a missing persons complaint reported last Thursday. She was released on her own recognizance.
Ogdensburg police arrested James Robert McLean, 37, of Rensselaer Falls, at 8:57 a.m. Sunday on a county court bench warrant. He was ordered held pending arraignment.
