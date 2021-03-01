HOPKINTON — Rachel L. Nickels, 36, last known address in Hopkinton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following an investigation into a report of a vehicle overturned on Route 11B in Hopkinton.
Police allege Ms. Nickels stole the vehicle from a protected party, violating an order of protection, and drove the vehicle with a suspended license.
She was arraigned virtually and released on an appearance ticket.
James R. Whalen, 30, of Parishville, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday with third-degree criminal trespass.
While responding to an unrelated incident on Racquette Road in the village, police said they found Mr. Whalen on public housing property. He had previously been issued a no-trespass order for the property.
Trevor J. Semarco, 33, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with petit larceny and second-degree harassment on two City Court arrest warrants.
Lacey M. Davis, 33, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with misapplication of property on a City Court arrest warrant.
Casey J. Spiak, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with second-degree criminal trespass on a City Court arrest warrant.
Travis G. England, 27, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Friday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment on a City Court arrest warrant.
