NORWOOD — David R. Woodward, 48, and Joshua T. Woodward, 28, both of Heuvelton, were arrested by Norwood village police Saturday night following a report of a fight in progress at the Maple Street Trailer Court.
Police allege an argument between the men and a Norwood resident became violent and that the Norwood resident was punched in the face and threatened with a knife.
The Woodwards were charged with second-degree menacing and sixth-degree conspiracy, both misdemeanors. David Woodward was additionally charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault, and Joshua Woodward was additionally charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and ticketed for unlawful possession of marijuana.
The pair was arraigned by Justice James T. Phillips Jr. of Morristown Town Court and released. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim. Norfolk police and St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies assisted.
Carlos A. Puello, 43, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, for allegedly having 10 or more license suspensions.
Curtis W. Adams, 33, of Star Lake, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, in the town of Fine.
Terry A. Ostraski, 57, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with felony driving while intoxicated for having a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, felony operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle involving alcohol.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
