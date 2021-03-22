Irving J. Soto-Gonzalez, 29, of Morristown, was charged by state police Friday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on County Route 6 in Oswegatchie.
Police allege he was driving with a suspended license and was in possession of an unspecified quantity of methylphenidate hydrochloride pills. He was released on appearance tickets for Oswegatchie Town Court.
Brandon J. Mossow, 25, of Massena, was charged by state police Sunday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, following a one-car crash on Route 11 in Moira, Franklin County.
Police said Mr. Mossow was traveling west on Route 11 when he ran off the south shoulder of the road and struck two utility poles. He showed symptoms of an overdose and was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone. He was charged after his release and was issued appearance tickets for Moira Town Court.
Timothy J. Lalonde, 43, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and felony driving while ability impaired by drugs due to a previous conviction in the last 10 years.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 37 in Oswegatchie. He was held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Cody D. Davis, 24, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, on an arrest warrant. He was released on an appearance ticket.
