GOUVERNEUR — Francis J. Robert, 49, of Oswegatchie, was charged by state police Saturday in Gouverneur with first-degree false instrument with intent to defraud, a felony.
Thomas E. Latimer, 71, Dawn M. Latimer, 65, and Rachelle M. Helmar, 51, all of Canton, were each charged by state police Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass related to a trespassing complaint in Canton.
Kaitlyn A. Robinson, 29, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Sunday in Oswegatchie with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a felony, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Joseph P. Kraszewski, 39, of Colton, was charged by state police Saturday in Gouverneur with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
Shelley D. Eilers, 46, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Sunday in Brasher with DWI following a personal injury crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.