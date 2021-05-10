MORRISTOWN — State police charged two Ogdensburg residents with unlawfully publishing an intimate image stemming from an April 25 complaint from the town of Morristown.
Katherine H. House, 21, was charged at 11:45 a.m. Thursday and Brian M. McDonald, 30, was charged at 10:32 a.m. Saturday. Both individuals were released on appearance tickets.
State police charged two individuals following an alleged domestic dispute Sunday.
Victoria L. Burnham, 24, of Hermon, was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance- stimulants and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Richard K. Reese, 24, of DeKalb, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Both individuals were ordered held.
State police charged Natalie G. Plunkett, 34, of Massena, with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection, a misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the town of Brasher. She was released on cash bail.
State police reported Monday that they charged Allison L. Witherhead, 24, of Canton, with three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on May 4 in the town of Canton. She was released on an appearance ticket.
State police charged Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, with first offense driving while intoxicated, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following a property damage accident at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday in the city of Ogdensburg. A blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.08% or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law. He was released on an appearance ticket.
State police charged Tracy H. Durham, 58, of Russell, with first offense driving while intoxicated at 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the town of Russell. He was released to a third party.
State police charged Stephen W. Smutz, 27, of Winthrop, with second-degree criminal contempt (disobeying a court order) following an alleged domestic dispute Saturday in the town of Stockholm. He was released on his own recognizance.
City police charged Andrew M. Petrie, 20, of Ogdensburg, with a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal contempt Friday following a larceny complaint. He was released on an appearance ticket for May 25 in City Court.
City police charged Shania Dobbs, 30, of Ogdensburg, with disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny Friday following a larceny complaint at the Ogdensburg Walmart. She was released on an appearance ticket for May 25 in City Court.
City police arrested Michaela Lynn Mann, 23, of Heuvelton, on Thursday along Ford Street on a county court bench warrant. She was turned over to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.