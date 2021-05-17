CANTON — Jerry A. Yerden, 34, of Ogdensburg and currently an inmate at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with first-degree promoting prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police allege Mr. Yerden was in possession of the controlled substance Suboxone while incarcerated in county jail. He was held on the contraband charge on $100 cash bail or $200 bond.
Mr. Yerden is also being held without bail on kidnapping, strangulation, criminal contempt and conspiracy charges related to an alleged September kidnapping.
Amanda L. Morley, 36, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% in the town of Oswegatchie.
Richard G. Sackett, 45, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Potsdam.
William J. LaRock, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday with first-degree possessing a forged instrument and resisting arrest in connection with an Ogdensburg fraud complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.