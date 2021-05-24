OGDENSBURG — City police charged Harlow G. Perry Jr., 44, of Ogdensburg, with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon Sunday afternoon at the Ogdensburg Walmart on the Ford Street Extension.
Police said that, while they were responding to a report of a theft, Mr. Harlow brandished a knife when store employees confronted him. Citizens provided information that led to his arrest.
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and sent without bail to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
State police charged Anthony W. Kocher-Morrill, 31, of Norwood, with first offense driving intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 3:52 a.m. Monday in the village of Norwood.
His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was not available. A BAC of 0.08% or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
