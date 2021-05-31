OGDENSBURG — Isaiah M. Compo, 22, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Saturday with petit larceny, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
The charges stem from a shoplifting report at the Canton Street 7-Eleven.
Mark W. Tripp, 35, and Kari L. Conant, 36, both of Hermon, were each charged by state police Friday with felony burglary following an investigation into a complaint from May 23.
Mr. Tripp was additionally charged with a second count of felony burglary and felony third-degree criminal mischief.
Allison M. Atkins, 29, of Shokan, was charged by state police in Potsdam on Friday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
Kevin M. Johns, 43, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Saturday with misdemeanor DWI.
Jeremy M. Brossoit, 28, of Fort Covington, was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor operating a snowmobile while ability impaired by drugs.
The charge stems from an investigation into a March 6 snowmobile crash.
Samantha H. Skidders, 33, of Akwesasne, was charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Massena.
Cortney F. Rookey, 35, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Saturday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Massena.
Dustin S. Bennett, 34, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday afternoon with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs following a property damage crash in Canton.
Jarrod A. Oshier, 23, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Friday with third-degree criminal trespass following a complaint on Washington Street.
Nikita L. Smith, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.