STOCKHOLM — Bailey Ramsdell, 21, of Stockholm, was charged by state police Saturday with one count of failure to provide proper sustenance under state Agriculture and Markets Law.
Police allege Mr. Ramsdell failed to provide food and water to four rabbits, which were found deceased at his residence on Oct. 31.
Nathan P. Toohey, 31, and Jason M. Benware, 31, both of Tupper Lake, were arrested by state police Sunday night following a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet Impala for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Berkley Road and Underwood Road in the village of Tupper Lake.
Mr. Toohey, who was operating the vehicle, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, though he did not consent to a test to determine the drug or potential blood alcohol concentration in his system.
Mr. Benware was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police allege Mr. Benware was in possession of “several controlled substances” and two firearms, illegal for him to own due to previous felony convictions.
