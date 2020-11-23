Man allegedly stole running vehicle

POTSDAM — Wanya D. Simmons, 25, and Monique L. Brown, 22, both of Potsdam, were each charged by state police Sunday with one count of petit larceny. The charges stem from a shoplifting complaint received at about 3:09 p.m.

Noah J. Carr, 23, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Saturday with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child following a sex offense investigation into an incident reported to police Sept. 3.

Mr. Carr was additionally charged Saturday in Gouverneur with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with a report filed Sept. 8.

