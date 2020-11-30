OGDENSBURG — Alyssa M. Moore, 25, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday afternoon with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Allison M. Mcadam, 31, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Nov. 6, with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.
Police allege Ms. Mcadam was driving south on William Street in a 2010 Toyota when she struck a utility pole and left the scene. Police said they determined she had a suspended New York driver’s license and was driving with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of 0.21%.
Joshua L. Ashley, 34, of Canton, was arrested by Gouverneur police Nov. 12, on a bench warrant for an alleged violation of probation. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $500 bail or $1,000 bond.
Michelle C. Little, 26, Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Nov. 13, with petit larceny in the village Price Chopper parking lot.
