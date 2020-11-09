CANTON — Kenneth L. Johns, 38, of Canton, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree menacing following a report of a hit-and-run.
Police allege Johns attempted to use his vehicle to strike a man, and when the man jumped out of the way, his hand was hit by a side mirror of the vehicle.
Police further allege Mr. Johns then ran over the man’s backpack on the shoulder of the road. The backpack contained a laptop and cell phone, and police say both items were destroyed.
Mr. Johns was released on appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
Christopher W. Hubbard, 35, of Union Town, Ohio, was taken into custody Friday in Canton as a fugitive from justice.
Mr. Hubbard was arrested last week in Massena on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, willful defacement of a gun, first-degree possession of counterfeit U.S. currency and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was held at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, and upon his release was remanded to jail to await county court proceedings and subsequent extradition to Ohio.
An unidentified 17-year-old male, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Sunday with felony assault with the intent to cause injury with a weapon, and second-degree menacing with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.