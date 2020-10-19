POTSDAM — Brian J. Woods, 55, of Massena, was charged by state police Sunday with felony driving while intoxicated for having a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle involving alcohol and suspended registration.
The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 1:55 a.m. in Potsdam.
Nicholas R. Bisnett, 20, of Nicholville, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with first-offense DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, speeding and open container and driving out of restrictions violations.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 72 in Parishville. Mr. Bisnett’s BAC was determined to be 0.14%.
Joseph C. Clayton, 24, of Rochester, was charged by state police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle.
Katrina A. Morley, 23, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Friday with fourth-degree grand larceny.
The charge stems from a theft reported June 14.
Nicole L. Haught-Scovil, 26, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Friday with petit larceny.
The charge stems from a Potsdam shoplifting incident reported at about 4 p.m. that day.
