MASSENA — Stephanie M. Oakes, 35, of Akwesasne, was charged by state police Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%,
The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 12:30 a.m. in Massena.
Deirdre A. Jhagroo, 40, of New York City, was charged by state police Saturday with first-degree introducing dangerous prison contraband in Ogdensburg.
