GOUVERNEUR — Paul J. Smith, 45, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with fourth-degree grand larceny following an investigation into an incident reported this summer.
Police allege Mr. Smith was hired to do work on a homeowner’s property, but did not complete any work after he received the funding, in excess of $1,000.
Trista M. Stevens, 36, of Massena, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt following an investigation into an incident reported Oct. 5.
Police allege Ms. Stevens violated an order of protection by contacting a protected party by phone.
Michael A. Hooper, 41, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police at about 11:51 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Canton.
As part of the same incident, state police charged Scott E. Wright, 32, of Pyrites, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing stimulants.
