CANTON — Chelsea L. Steinberg, 36, of Canton was charged by state police on Friday with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
Jason M. Monast, 29, of Colton was charged by state police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or higher, both misdemeanors.
James R. Petrie, 37, of Rensselaer Falls was charged by state police on Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Jordan J. Benjamin, 32, of Canton and Kara L. McGregor, 31, of Pyrites were charged by state police on Sept. 10, and Miranda E. Laplant, 28, of Star Lake was charged on Friday Saturday in Gouverneur. Ms. Laplant was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident, while Mr. Benjamin and Ms. McGregor were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Brandon J. Belmore, 21, of Brasher Falls was charged by state police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more, both misdemeanors.
Jarrod Allen Oshier, 23, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Friday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
Tyrone Dewayne Barge, 45, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
Wade Morrill, 42, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Maxine Jerome, 31, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
