CANTON — Stephanie M. LaFleur, 49, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree endangering a physically disabled person.
Police allege Ms. LaFleur assaulted a physically disabled person in Malone, striking the victim in the head and face multiple times with her hands. Police further allege she removed a cell phone from another person’s hand to prevent them from calling police. She was released on her own recognizance.
Lance G. Breyette, 25, an inmate at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with third-degree criminal mischief.
Police allege Mr. Breyette intentionally damaged a door at the jail on Sept. 12, resulting in damages valued at more than $250.
An unidentified 18-year-old male, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly caused damages to a vehicle in Gouverneur.
Police allege the suspect punched the LCD screen inside a vehicle, rendering the screen inoperable.
