RUSSELL — Aaron R. Johnson, 32, of Hermon, was charged by state police Friday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Kimberly A. LaRock, 32, of Canton, was charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Kristi M. Jordan, 29, of Russell, was charged by state police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, in connection with a domestic incident reported Friday.
Jayson C. Moore, 41, of Richville, was charged by state police Saturday with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated, misdemeanors.
Dustin J. Vanorman, 30, of Theresa, and Joshua D. Widrick, 23, of Theresa, were each charged by state police Sunday with private firearm sale violation, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from a weapons incident report from April 20.
Scott J. Hendershot, 40, of St. Regis Falls, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, following a report of a domestic incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.